MUSIC: El’Vee – Agenda (prod. Selebobo)

El’Vee is an eclectic, Afrocentric, Pop duo, which consists of twin sisters Lilian and Vivian. As emerging artistes, they have had the opportunity to work with Don Jazzy and Sarz during their developmental phase.

This new single ‘agenda’, is an upbeat‎ song that tells the tale of false intentions, produced by Selebobo.

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/AGENDA.mp3

