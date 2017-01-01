Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Emco – Yawa Don Dey

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The kelenke crooner, Emco is back this time around with an interesting dance hall tune titled “Yawa Don Dey” the song was Produced by showboibeatz and is certainly one u must dance to Emco is signed to sheikh records…follow him on twitter and IG@emcosoundz.

Download and Listen below.


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

