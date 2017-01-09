MUSIC: Emekus – Pray (Prod. Wizzy Y)
Whala Free Music afro-pop act Emekus kicks off 2017 with an inspiring gospel-tinged single christened “Pray”.
The Wizzy Y produced number follows up the Project Fame alums hit single “Bojom” and “Marry You”.
Listen, share, download and enjoy!
