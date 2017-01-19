MUSIC: Emilet ft. Bobby Black – Gradually

Mission Entertainment presents Emilet returns with the most anticipation single titled ‘Gradually’ featuring Bobby Black.

The track which was produced by hit producer DWisz is a rich mid-tempo number is sure to arouse emotions and catapult the talented afro-pop sensation to the top of the musical food chain.

“Gradually” is an amazing piece of music and a collector’s item! Do not take our word for it; download and listen Emilet’s offering.

Enjoy!

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Emilet-f.-Bobby-Black-Gradually-Prod.-Dwisz.mp3

