MUSIC: F.B.I – Oluwa Lo Se
In this New year, the super fly-Guy; the ladies’ new favorite ‘DAVID YAYO’ popularly known as ‘F.B.I’ is out with this fresh tune titled ‘ OLUWA LO SE’ which is sure to make you dance and feel good. This Song is produced by J’TUNZ. Listen to it below and let’s have your take on it! Enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: F.B.I – Oluwa Lo Se appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG