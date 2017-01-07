MUSIC: F.B.I – Oluwa Lo Se

In this New year, the super fly-Guy; the ladies’ new favorite ‘DAVID YAYO’ popularly known as ‘F.B.I’ is out with this fresh tune titled ‘ OLUWA LO SE’ which is sure to make you dance and feel good. This Song is produced by J’TUNZ. Listen to it below and let’s have your take on it! Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/F.B.I-OLUWA-LO-SE-PROD-JTUNZ.mp3

