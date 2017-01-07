Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: F.B.I – Oluwa Lo Se

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

In this New year, the super fly-Guy; the ladies’ new favorite ‘DAVID YAYO’ popularly known as ‘F.B.I’ is out with this fresh tune titled ‘ OLUWA LO SE’ which is sure to make you dance and feel good. This Song is produced by J’TUNZ. Listen to it below and let’s have your take on it! Enjoy!

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: F.B.I – Oluwa Lo Se appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.