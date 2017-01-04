MUSIC: F-Clef – Let It Fall

Our lives need healing. We need healing in our homes, families, marriages, relationships, businesses, careers etc. We need God’s healing.

That’s the message and plea in F-Clef’s new song titled LET IT FALL. He calls for the Power of Most High to fall on us and heal us from every infirmity, make us whole and restore us.

Soul singer, songwriter and worship leader, Olufemi Adeagbo professionally known as F-Clef, whose hit single DESTINED TO FLY is making waves all over. He decided to up the ante with this new powerful worship single. The song shows F-Clef in another light, an angle he hasn’t really portrayed in his previous singles but he’s quite known for in some quarters – A worship leader. The song LET IT FALL is anointed to usher in God’s healing in every situation. It’s a must-listen to everyone who needs healing and solution to every illness or situation of their lives.



