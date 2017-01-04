MUSIC: Felix Duke – General

Veteran Musician “Felix Duke” bestrode the music scene like a colossus for 3 decades with a good number of hits to his name.

He has been on a sabbatical that has left most of his fans and dancehall enthusiasts yearning for his return. … And now like the proverbial old wine in a new bottle served fresh with a tinge of piquant flavor.

Ladies and gentlemen the dancehall general himself; FELIX DUKE unleashes a brand new tune titled “THE GENERAL” as produced by Stary, Mixed and mastered by Zeeno Foster.

Get your year off to a great start! Savour this up-tempo melodious rhythm to your relish. Listen Up….

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/FELIX-DUKE-GENERAL-MP3.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

