MUSIC: Felix Duke – General
Veteran Musician “Felix Duke” bestrode the music scene like a colossus for 3 decades with a good number of hits to his name.
He has been on a sabbatical that has left most of his fans and dancehall enthusiasts yearning for his return. … And now like the proverbial old wine in a new bottle served fresh with a tinge of piquant flavor.
Ladies and gentlemen the dancehall general himself; FELIX DUKE unleashes a brand new tune titled “THE GENERAL” as produced by Stary, Mixed and mastered by Zeeno Foster.
Get your year off to a great start! Savour this up-tempo melodious rhythm to your relish. Listen Up….
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Felix Duke – General appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG