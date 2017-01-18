MUSIC: Floss aka Mazi ft Phyno – Last Name

Fresh from the stables of the musical sage, Floss aka Mazi brings to his wonderful fans another classic tune that celebrates the union of man and woman, a celebration of love and its inherent beauty.

Teaming up with him is the Fada Fada crooner, Phyno as they do justice to this fusion of eastern melody and afro pop instumental in their local dialect. This is sure to get you off your feet and dance your hearts out. The lovely tune is produced by talented producer Dapiano. Mazi is fully focused right now on his music and has a lot of surprises up his sleeves this year that will leave you all in sheer awe.

The post MUSIC: Floss aka Mazi ft Phyno – Last Name appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

