MUSIC: Freaky P ft. TeeBeeO – Commit (Prod. TeeBeeO)

Rising act Prince Simon Olateru-Olagbegi, popularly known as Freaky P starts off 2017 with the release of a fresh new single titled #COMMIT. It features and was also produced by versatile producer/sound engineer TeeBeeO.
Commit is an up-tempo Afropop tune guaranteed to make the playlist of most Afrobeats lovers and enthusiasts alike.
Freaky P is presently studying Music & Creative Arts at Babcock University and has promised music lovers more interesting releases this year.
