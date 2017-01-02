MUSIC: Freaky P ft. TeeBeeO – Commit (Prod. TeeBeeO)

Rising act Prince Simon Olateru-Olagbegi, popularly known as Freaky P starts off 2017 with the release of a fresh new single titled #COMMIT. It features and was also produced by versatile producer/sound engineer TeeBeeO.

Commit is an up-tempo Afropop tune guaranteed to make the playlist of most Afrobeats lovers and enthusiasts alike.

Freaky P is presently studying Music & Creative Arts at Babcock University and has promised music lovers more interesting releases this year.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Freaky-P-ft.-TeeBeeO-Commit.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

