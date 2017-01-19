MUSIC: Freestyle Tha Shogun – Bless Me

It’s the 19th of January, birthday shouts to one of Nigeria’s music veterans, Mfon Essien aka Freestyle ThaShogun

And what better way to celebrate than with a song of gratitude! #Bless Me

Enjoy!

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Freestyle Tha Shogun – Bless Me appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

