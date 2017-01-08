MUSIC: Funky Fresh – Ase (Prod. HTee)

BAG Entertainment Front Man Funky Fresh returns back with another Brand new hot single after the successful release of Badt Like Dat which as already been known on the street as #Raggabo.

This new Lovely tune “ASE”, Produced by H’Tee, M&M by Indomix.

Download and enjoy the lovely sound.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Funky-Fresh-Ase-Prod.-HTee-.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Funky Fresh – Ase (Prod. HTee) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

