MUSIC: Funsho Wealth – Kokoro
Tinuoye oluwafunsho called By his stage name Funsho wealth is a Nigeria upcoming artist from Ebute Metta part of Lagos state. He is an Afropop artist who just released a new song titled Kokoro (key) produced By realself (RS). The song is full of nice lyrics and easy to dance to…Kindly download & enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
