Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Funsho Wealth – Kokoro

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Tinuoye oluwafunsho called By his stage name Funsho wealth is a Nigeria upcoming artist from Ebute Metta part of Lagos state. He is an Afropop artist who just released a new song titled Kokoro (key) produced By realself (RS). The song is full of nice lyrics and easy to dance to…Kindly download & enjoy!

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Funsho Wealth – Kokoro appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.