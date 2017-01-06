MUSIC: GyC – Forever Has Begun
Fast Rising Singer/Producer “GyC” Begins the year with a super unique wavy tune, Tagged; FOREVER HAS BEGUN.
The self-produced piece was MixMastered by BABARIQ, and the video was Directed by UK Based Nigerian Director JUSTICE JOHN, with this tune and more to come, I can confidently say GyC is ready to take over with his Creative and Mind blowing sounds.
ENJOY!
