MUSIC: H-Zeal – Jeje Laiye

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

‘JEJE LAIYE’ Is A High Life Song Spurring Every Believer Of A Dream Come True. H-Zeal Through His Vocal Artistry Creates An Atmosphere Of Reality Coz He Believes ‘Slow And Steady Conquers’. Enjoy!!!

