MUSIC: H-Zeal – Jeje Laiye
‘JEJE LAIYE’ Is A High Life Song Spurring Every Believer Of A Dream Come True. H-Zeal Through His Vocal Artistry Creates An Atmosphere Of Reality Coz He Believes ‘Slow And Steady Conquers’. Enjoy!!!
