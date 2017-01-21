MUSIC: H-Zeal – Jeje Laiye

‘JEJE LAIYE’ Is A High Life Song Spurring Every Believer Of A Dream Come True. H-Zeal Through His Vocal Artistry Creates An Atmosphere Of Reality Coz He Believes ‘Slow And Steady Conquers’. Enjoy!!!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/H_Zeal_Jeje-Laiye.mp3

