MUSIC: Haykan Dandy – Successful
After several months of silence, AfroBeat r&b HAYKAN DANDY is out with another banging dope tune, single titled SUCCESSFUL is said to have been produced by Mega-X who has worked with other talented artists in the industry. Download and listen he Rebirth of AfroBeat. Enjoy
AfroBeat R&B Haykan Dandy also know as Haykan _D, Born and raise in Surulere, Lagos, he is from south-south Nigeria of Akwa ibom state, born on December 15 in the 80’s.
Download and ENJOY!!
