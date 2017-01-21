MUSIC: HDesign ft. Small Doctor – Aunty Stripper

Fast rising act HDesign aka FineBoi H is back with this classic club banger featuring the rave of the moment Small Doctor titled ‘Aunty Stripper‘ Produced by Dre San. A fantastic street anthem and a club banger.

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/HDesign-ft.-Small-Doctor-Aunty-Stripper.mp3

