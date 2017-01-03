Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Humble Lion – Zone 9

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Here comes a new rap sensation Humble Lion in Zone 9 . The Imo State Born rapper proves another word out there for his fans and listeners. With lyrical prowess, Zone 9 is not just the song but the amazing tunes from the producer YUNGROC, Zone 9 is a hit.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

ENJOY!

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Humble Lion – Zone 9 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.