MUSIC: Humble Lion – Zone 9
Here comes a new rap sensation Humble Lion in Zone 9 . The Imo State Born rapper proves another word out there for his fans and listeners. With lyrical prowess, Zone 9 is not just the song but the amazing tunes from the producer YUNGROC, Zone 9 is a hit.
ENJOY!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Humble Lion – Zone 9 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG