MUSIC: Humblesmith – Beautiful Lagos

Humblesmith starts The year Fresh with A Lagos praised song, On this praisefull tune – Humblesmith Shows He Knows Lagos as he titled the new single, ‘Beautiful Lagos’.

Popular highlife singer, Humblesmith dropped a new single titled Beautiful Lagos. The singer shows his dexterity and mastery of the highlife genre and also his knowledge of the Lagos City, mentioning and highlighting development projects ongoing in Abule Egba, Pen cinema and on the Island.

Humblesmith’s fifth single; Osinachi which featured Davido was a national hit earning the singer accolades, shows and endorsements.

This new single, ‘Beautiful Lagos’ is a statement of appreciation on how the city has transformed his life from a relatively unknown struggling artiste to a star, and how good the government and the people of Lagos state have been to him.

The beautiful thing about this new single is that, Humblesmith delivers an appreciation song in a way that the average listener can rock it. Humblesmith is signed to N-TYZE Record and this is his 8th single. The year just got started as we highly expect more perfected collaborations from The Yong act.

Listen/Download Mp3 of ‘Beautiful Lagos’ by Humblesmith – Below!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Beautiful-Lagos-Humblesmith.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Humblesmith – Beautiful Lagos appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

