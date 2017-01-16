Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Ijaya – Madara ft. Kheengz

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

Famous vocalist, songwriter and rapper, Ijaya a.k.a Oga Akorin who become famous for hit single “Agolo” (a freestyle) is back with a banger and he titles this one, “Madara”, a Hausa word that means milk.

On this banging song he features the King of arewa hip-hop, Kheengz who laced a priceless verse. Okay, I hope y’all can envisage the burning fire surrounding this song abi? It’s indeed very hot!!!

Undoubtedly, Ijaya has been working hard fervently and non-stop and has continuously proven to be one of the hardest working rising stars in the Nigerian music industry.

Ladies and gents hope you’re ready for what’s coming to your playlist. Madara will be on repeat!!!

The song was produced and mixed by Mbeatz.


 

