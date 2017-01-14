MUSIC: illKeyz ft. Ceeza Milli & King – Bounce

King of the Underground, Illkeyz, drops major heat on a new track featuring new school rappers: Ceeza Milli and KING.

The legendary producer, who is popularly called “the KING of the New School” who produced major hits: “Excellency” and “Feelings” by Ice Prince, has also featured top superstars such as Shatta Wale, Niniola, DJ Caise, Korede Bello, Koker, Yung L, Donaeo and a host of others. He recruits Ceeza Milli and KING on this one giving it a vibrant new school wave and a groovy feel.

This club banger is set to make you “Bounce”!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Bounce-Ft.-Ceeza-Millz-King-1.mp3

