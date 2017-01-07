Music in 2016: Streaming is king, Drake dominates, and vinyl sees spike
If you listened to music last year, chances are you streamed it. For the first time ever, streaming music services overtook digital sales of music in the U.S., according to Neilsen Music’s year-end report on the industry.
The post Music in 2016: Streaming is king, Drake dominates, and vinyl sees spike appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG