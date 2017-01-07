MUSIC: Jahdiel – Faithful
Following the release of “Uwese” in 2016 (which is still making waves and has set a trend in Gospel music), Gospel Songstress JAHDIEL releases a brand new single titled “Faithful”. “Faithful” is a worship song born out of a grateful heart, with intent to bless you and set you in the mood of worship.
ENJOY.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Jahdiel – Faithful appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG