MUSIC: Jahdiel – Faithful

Following the release of “Uwese” in 2016 (which is still making waves and has set a trend in Gospel music), Gospel Songstress JAHDIEL releases a brand new single titled “Faithful”. “Faithful” is a worship song born out of a grateful heart, with intent to bless you and set you in the mood of worship.

ENJOY.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Jahdiel-Faithful.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Jahdiel – Faithful appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

