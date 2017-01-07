Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Jahdiel – Faithful

Following the release of “Uwese” in 2016 (which is still making waves and has set a trend in Gospel music), Gospel Songstress JAHDIEL releases a brand new single titled “Faithful”. “Faithful” is a worship song born out of a grateful heart, with intent to bless you and set you in the mood of worship.

ENJOY.


 

