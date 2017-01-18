MUSIC: Jay Collins – Kilode

After winning the award for the Best Student Rap Artiste at the Campus Mega Awards, and the Ekiti State University Campus Awards’ Most Promising Act, Jay Collins aka MrmeGboju decides to drop his first single of the year, produced by Young John and it’s titled “KILODE”. This one is surely going to keep you on your feet and rock the club.

ENJOY!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/JAY-COLLINS_KILODE_Prod-by-Young-John_Mixed-by-Kolly-B.mp3

