MUSIC: Jay Collins – Kilode
After winning the award for the Best Student Rap Artiste at the Campus Mega Awards, and the Ekiti State University Campus Awards’ Most Promising Act, Jay Collins aka MrmeGboju decides to drop his first single of the year, produced by Young John and it’s titled “KILODE”. This one is surely going to keep you on your feet and rock the club.
ENJOY!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Jay Collins – Kilode appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG