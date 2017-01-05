MUSIC: Jay Pizzle – Make Am (Instrumental)

Jay Pizzle is a Renowned Nigerian Producer who has made super hits like Banana by Slyde, Shake Body by Skales and also Make Am by Patoranking.

He’s putting out this Instrumental so you can vibe to it and show what’ve you got..

You can Hit Jay Pizzle up on Social Media

Twitter: JayPizzleBeat

IG: JayPizzleProduction



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/make-am.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

