MUSIC: Jay Pizzle – Make Am (Instrumental)
Jay Pizzle is a Renowned Nigerian Producer who has made super hits like Banana by Slyde, Shake Body by Skales and also Make Am by Patoranking.
He’s putting out this Instrumental so you can vibe to it and show what’ve you got..
You can Hit Jay Pizzle up on Social Media
Twitter: JayPizzleBeat
IG: JayPizzleProduction
