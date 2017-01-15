MUSIC: JayKris ft. Olayinka & Kevin Tita – Familiarity
GMG Entertainment Front Man “Jay Kris” Is A Talented Nigerian Based Cyprus Artiste. He Releases this new single featuring his fellow Nigerian Acts “Olayinka” & An Award Winning “Kevin Tita”.
This Song Was Produced By DeClassique – For The Girls DEM!!
