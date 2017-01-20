MUSIC: Jeff chinoo – Nara Ekene

D Mic Repeast kicks off this year with a gospel/rap single titled “Nara Ekene” (receive my praise). The song was fully composed by Jeff chinoo, same with the delivery of both the chorus and rap, this shows his versatility both in singing and rapping, and also in Secular and Gospel Genre of music.

Produced and recorded in James Chris studios Benue state by James Chris. Download and enjoy this gospel tune, a kind of thing you haven’t heard Jeff chinoo do before.

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Jeff-chinoo-Nara-Ekene.mp3

