MUSIC: Jerro – Super Model

Jeremiah Chigozie better known as “Jerro” is a singer, songwriter and a guitarist from Imo state. Freshly signed to Dodo entertainment blessed with a well-chilled body and a calm persona, having dropped the love ballad “Sho Ma Femi” late 2015. “Jerro comes through this time with this feel-good Afrocalypso offering for the beautiful ladies titled “Supermodel” produced by “sensebeatz” Mixed and mastered by Seanz beats.



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Jerro-Super-Model.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Jerro – Super Model appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

