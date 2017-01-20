MUSIC: Jerro – Super Model
Jeremiah Chigozie better known as “Jerro” is a singer, songwriter and a guitarist from Imo state. Freshly signed to Dodo entertainment blessed with a well-chilled body and a calm persona, having dropped the love ballad “Sho Ma Femi” late 2015. “Jerro comes through this time with this feel-good Afrocalypso offering for the beautiful ladies titled “Supermodel” produced by “sensebeatz” Mixed and mastered by Seanz beats.
