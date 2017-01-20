Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Jerro – Super Model

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Jeremiah Chigozie better known as “Jerro” is a singer, songwriter and a guitarist from Imo state. Freshly signed to Dodo entertainment blessed with a well-chilled body and a calm persona, having dropped the love ballad “Sho Ma Femi” late 2015. “Jerro comes through this time with this feel-good Afrocalypso offering for the beautiful ladies titled “Supermodel” produced by “sensebeatz” Mixed and mastered by Seanz beats.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Jerro – Super Model appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.