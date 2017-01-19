Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: John Black ft. Seyi Shay – Fire

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

John Black teams up with superstar singer Seyi Shay for a sultry new track, titled “Fire”. It’s the latest single release from the hit producer (known for his work with Uzikwendu, Lynxxx, General Pype and other artists).

John Black also released his “Labour of Love” album to major music platforms in November.

