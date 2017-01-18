Music junkie? Here are 25 of our favorite apps for consuming and creating tunes

We’ve rummaged through all the major app stores to find the finest mobile music apps in existence, so no matter if you’re on Android or iOS, consult this list to find the best music apps.

The post Music junkie? Here are 25 of our favorite apps for consuming and creating tunes appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

