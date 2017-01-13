Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Juxtis – Good Loving Worldwide

The Omalicha Crooner Justices Chidiebere Okafor popularly called Juxtis is a fast rising star. He’s an afro-Pop, pop, R&B award winning artist, with songs such as Omalicha, GOOD LOVING and lots more to he’s name has dropped another Hit Single he coined Good Loving Worldwide..

Enjoy the masterpiece below!


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

