Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Kendickson – Na You (Prod. Jayswaarg)

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The young unique sensational singer “KENDICKSON drop his first official single “NA YOU” under his newly signed label GM Muzik Entertainment.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Ken tells his audience to anticipate more from him this year as this is just the tip of the iceberg of what he will be giving them this year.

The song produced by “Jayswaarg” . Enjoy!



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Kendickson – Na You (Prod. Jayswaarg) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.