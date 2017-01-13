MUSIC: Kendickson – Na You (Prod. Jayswaarg)
The young unique sensational singer “KENDICKSON drop his first official single “NA YOU” under his newly signed label GM Muzik Entertainment.
Ken tells his audience to anticipate more from him this year as this is just the tip of the iceberg of what he will be giving them this year.
The song produced by “Jayswaarg” . Enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Kendickson – Na You (Prod. Jayswaarg) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG