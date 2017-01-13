MUSIC: Kendickson – Na You (Prod. Jayswaarg)

The young unique sensational singer “KENDICKSON drop his first official single “NA YOU” under his newly signed label GM Muzik Entertainment.

Ken tells his audience to anticipate more from him this year as this is just the tip of the iceberg of what he will be giving them this year.

The song produced by “Jayswaarg” . Enjoy!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Kendickson-Na-You-Prod.-Jayswaarg.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Kendickson – Na You (Prod. Jayswaarg) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

