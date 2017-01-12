MUSIC: Kid Konnect ft. Moti Cakes, Base One, Pires Pimeh & Bils – Hammer

Rapper Veteran – Kid Konnect, is starting 2017 with a high note tune which He enlists Moti Cakes, Base One, Pires Pimeh & Bils, On his new single for the year titled “Hammer”.

Listen, Download & Share.



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Kid-Konnect-ft.-Moti-Cakes-Base-One-Pires-Pimeh-Bils-Hammer.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Kid Konnect ft. Moti Cakes, Base One, Pires Pimeh & Bils – Hammer appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

