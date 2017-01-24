MUSIC: Kid Tini ft. Kid X & PdotO – Laws Ham Mercy
Capcity Records native PdotO & Rap Lyf native Kid X. Tini opens up the joint with a easy going flow while easing off some bars over the musically intense instrumental. PdotO makes his appearance on the second verse, getting his pen game on for the second verse.
They normally say save the best for last, Da 88 King, Kid X seals it off with his unorthodox flow. This is just an easy going joint filled with nice rhyme schemes.
ENJOY!
