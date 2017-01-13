MUSIC: King Mufasa – Likkle Sugar

King Mufasa is a versatile African artist whose music is best described as a unique blend of Afrobeats, hip-hop, dancehall and reggae vibes. His music embodies the similarities of music across the black diaspora and creatively mixes them into unique and creative songs for the new age black youth.

Although, his popularity has risen over the last year with popular songs such as “Goons on Deck” , “Gbori”, “LagosToChicago”, “Move all of his “KingDOnCome” E.P, Mufasa starts the year talking about issues arising from his motherland for his birthday with “LIKKLE SUGAR”

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/King-Mufasa-–-Likkle-Sugar.mp3

