MUSIC: Kofi Mante – Burning Up (Prod. Nakay)

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Mugen Vision label act Kofi Mante, drops this party starter song for music lovers as the year begins. The Canadian based Ghanaian artiste titles this one Burning Up and was produced by Nakay.

Burning Up is a song I will recommend to every guy who wants to put a huge smile on the face of his partner. Enjoy the song from below, and

Enjoy the song from below, and don't forget to share.



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

