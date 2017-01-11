MUSIC: LaNinaRaww – Wine It

​American-born Nigerian Singer @LaNinaRaww, real name; Nnenna Onuora, takes a jab at her culture side. LaNina is a musical artist, Songwriter and Rapper who has desires in taking the African music industry by storm with her unique versatile sound and style..

Born in Washington D.C, LaNina has spent most of her childhood years in Maryland.

​​LaNina fell in love with African music in 2012.​

​

LaNinaRaww recorded her first very own Afro Caribbean single titled “Wine It”. She produced the lyrics of the track relating to her finding a good husband, and him being able to pay her bride price to the family as the culture requires.

The rising singer whose both of her parents are from Nawfija Village, Anambra State, didn’t forget her root as she dishes her buzzing single which you all put on the replay.

Checkout her latest single below titled “Wine It”, and expect more Ground-Breaking collaborations from the diva very soon. IG and Twitter: Laninaraww​

Listen, Download and Share your thoughts.

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/LaNinaRaww-Wine-It.mp3

​​

