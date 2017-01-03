MUSIC: Leke Lee – To The Street
Leke Lee a.k.a “No Be Say I Dey Joke” drops new song tagged “To The Street” this is another certified hit from the young talented rapper/singer, the song was produced by dj spinall new signee “Stunna Beatz”.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Leke Lee – To The Street appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG