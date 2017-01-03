Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Leke Lee – To The Street

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Leke Lee a.k.a “No Be Say I Dey Joke” drops new song tagged “To The Street” this is another certified hit from the young talented rapper/singer, the song was produced by dj spinall new signee “Stunna Beatz”.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Leke Lee – To The Street appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

