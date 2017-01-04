Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Lolade & Clique of Judah – None Like You

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

NONE LIKE YOU is a song that tells of the Greatness of God and His power performed by Lolade & Clique of Judah. He is beautiful beyond words, supernatural in splendour, awesome in His ways.

Listen with the heart to experience the one and only true God.

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

