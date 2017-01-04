Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Lyberty – Rumours

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

Bounce it boy back at it again with another banger! Stage name- Lyberty, also know as Lyb and birthname – Lyberty Udochu. He returns with another smashing hit titled “Rumours” after his hot elevating song “Bounce It”.

The young 17 year old with his mad lyrics and rhymes keeps breaking boundaries and inspiring not just his peers but Africa as a whole. He is the coolest kid! Watch out for him. He is fast upcoming.

ENJOY!

 

