MUSIC: M. Dikoy – Stay (Aiyola Cover)
Orokoya oluwadamilare a.k.a M.dikoy is an upcoming act, and also a son to the music legend Timi osukoya Telemi. He has decided to add his afro-
highlife flavour of music to this Tanzania superstar, Harmonize’s hit song AIYOLA, but titled it STAY.
Connect with him on Instagram @m.dikoy
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: M. Dikoy – Stay (Aiyola Cover) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG