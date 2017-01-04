MUSIC: Major Bangz – Alubarika (EDM Remix)

MAJOR BANGZ! Fresh off making hits for Olamide & Patoranking’s album, producing OWO BLOW and others, he’s back with another electronic remix of Patoranking’s Alubarika.

He first gave us a taste with his Electronic Remix of Wande Coal & Don Jazzy‘s “The Kick”. This EDM Remix is mind blowing to say the least. Get ready for a banging Electronic ride only Major Bangz can provide. Check it out.

The post MUSIC: Major Bangz – Alubarika (EDM Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

