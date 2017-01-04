MUSIC: Major Bangz – Alubarika (EDM Remix)
MAJOR BANGZ! Fresh off making hits for Olamide & Patoranking’s album, producing OWO BLOW and others, he’s back with another electronic remix of Patoranking’s Alubarika.
He first gave us a taste with his Electronic Remix of Wande Coal & Don Jazzy‘s “The Kick”. This EDM Remix is mind blowing to say the least. Get ready for a banging Electronic ride only Major Bangz can provide. Check it out.
The post MUSIC: Major Bangz – Alubarika (EDM Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG