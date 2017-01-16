MUSIC: Marvellous Benjy – You For Me
Starting off 2017 with this massive Afro/ Reggae Vibe, from the award-winning, Galala/ Dancehall exponent Marvellous Benjy. He has this new one title “You For Me”. produced by Marvellous Benjy (Himself) and mixed and mastered by Dan Jiggy. This is a song for every season of love.
“You For Me” is a blend of Afro/ reggae with a bit of soul in it. This is a certified club banger.
ENJOY!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Marvellous Benjy – You For Me appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG