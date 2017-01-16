MUSIC: Marvellous Benjy – You For Me

Starting off 2017 with this massive Afro/ Reggae Vibe, from the award-winning, Galala/ Dancehall exponent Marvellous Benjy. He has this new one title “You For Me”. produced by Marvellous Benjy (Himself) and mixed and mastered by Dan Jiggy. This is a song for every season of love.

“You For Me” is a blend of Afro/ reggae with a bit of soul in it. This is a certified club banger.

ENJOY!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Marvellous-Benjy-You-For-me.mp3

