MUSIC: MC Galaxy – Your Love

MCG Entertainment boss, MC Galaxy is starting the year with love. His newest release “Your Love” is his shout out to all the beautiful women around the world.

“This year is going to be amazing… I have been recording and writing new music and I am sure my fans everywhere will love my new sounds” – MC Galaxy.

To start the New Year MC Galaxy has also engaged the service of Talent and Business Manager, Godwin Tom.

MC Galaxy has more exciting news to share with his fans this year… for now, let’s start the year with Love from the MCG Camp!

