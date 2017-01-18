MUSIC: Mohzix – Open Letter
This is called “Open Letter” by Mohzix, a song in which The Port Harcourt based Nigerian rapper talks about his personal journey in the industry, and he does this amazing delivery over Adele’s instrumental. This is one of the deepest songs I’ve personally heard. He drops this on his birthday, and still tags it #RoadToTheLiteEP… Obviously, the original EP will definitely be fire if were getting such great tracks in anticipation of the EP. Enjoy this & Share
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Mohzix – Open Letter appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG