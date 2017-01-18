MUSIC: Mohzix – Open Letter

This is called “Open Letter” by Mohzix, a song in which The Port Harcourt based Nigerian rapper talks about his personal journey in the industry, and he does this amazing delivery over Adele’s instrumental. This is one of the deepest songs I’ve personally heard. He drops this on his birthday, and still tags it #RoadToTheLiteEP… Obviously, the original EP will definitely be fire if were getting such great tracks in anticipation of the EP. Enjoy this & Share

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Mohzix-Open-Letter.mp3

