MUSIC: Mojeed – Na Wa O (Prod. Kid Konnect)

Nigerian rap sensation Mojeed, releases brand new single ‘Na Wa O’ produced by Kid Konnect.

As he gears up for the release of his second major project, Mojeed takes on an epic and enlightening journey through Lagos highlighting various social issues. This is definitely a must-listen by all means.

Download and enjoy!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Mojeed-Na-Wa-O.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

