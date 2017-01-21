Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Mojeed – Na Wa O (Prod. Kid Konnect)

Posted on Jan 21, 2017

Nigerian rap sensation Mojeed, releases brand new single ‘Na Wa O’ produced by Kid Konnect.

As he gears up for the release of his second major project, Mojeed takes on an epic and enlightening journey through Lagos highlighting various social issues. This is definitely a must-listen by all means.

Download and enjoy!



