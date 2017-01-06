MUSIC: MoniQue – Korede (Rock Expression)

MoniQue put a sweet twist to KOREDE by Mike Abdul giving you a Brand new expressions to your New Year’s ThanksGiving.

Speaking About the KOREDE Experience She Said:

“The year has been good and the next will be better. KOREDE is my expression of WHO-DID-IT. I know HIM and I’m glad. My name is MoniQue.”

Download, Share, Love & Enjoy.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/MoniQue-KOREDERock-Expression.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

