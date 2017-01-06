Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: MoniQue – Korede (Rock Expression)

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

MoniQue put a sweet twist to KOREDE by Mike Abdul giving you a Brand new expressions to your New Year’s ThanksGiving.

Speaking About the KOREDE Experience She Said:

The year has been good and the next will be better. KOREDE is my expression of WHO-DID-IT. I know HIM and I’m glad. My name is MoniQue.

Download, Share, Love & Enjoy.


 

