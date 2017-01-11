MUSIC: Mr 2Kay – In The Morning (Dance Mix)

Afro pop sensation Mr 2Kay isn’t wasting anytime this year thrilling his fans. His first offering this year is an official dance remix to his well-received single, ‘In the Morning’ from his acclaimed Count It All Joy EP. The upbeat love song attracted international attention from fans and fellow artistes as well. This led to the release of an afro version which was remixed by UK based producers Team Salut.

And now, demonstrating his versatility yet again, the Grafton records act releases an electronic dance version that shows there are many ways to enjoy the same song.

ENJOY!

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/mr-2kay-in-the-morning-dance-remix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Mr 2Kay – In The Morning (Dance Mix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

