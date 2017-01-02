MUSIC: Mr. Ben – Saga Dance

Mr. Ben is a talented Nigerian Afro Pop singer from Benue state, He is currently based in Abuja. He has been in the industry for sometime now and has always put out good music to the delight of his fans and critics as well. He Releases His first Music for the Year Titled “Saga Dance”.

One good thing about this extremely talented act is that he’s always working round the clock, so sit back relax and grab a glass of wine as Mr. Ben makes your day with his musical prowess.

Download and ENJOY.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Mr.-Ben-Saga-Dance.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Mr. Ben – Saga Dance appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

