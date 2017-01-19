MUSIC: Mxlvins – New Benz

The Number One crooner ‘Mxlvins’ (pronounced Malvins) is back with a banger after a long break from the music industry.

New Benz is the perfect song to jam to wherever. Produced by Paperboy, the beat is filled with hard electronic sounds & masterpieces.

Grab your earphones & click download.

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Mxlvins-New-Benz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

