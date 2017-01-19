MUSIC: Mxlvins – New Benz
The Number One crooner ‘Mxlvins’ (pronounced Malvins) is back with a banger after a long break from the music industry.
New Benz is the perfect song to jam to wherever. Produced by Paperboy, the beat is filled with hard electronic sounds & masterpieces.
Grab your earphones & click download.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Mxlvins – New Benz appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG