MUSIC: Mxlvins – New Benz

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The Number One crooner ‘Mxlvins’ (pronounced Malvins) is back with a banger after a long break from the music industry.

New Benz is the perfect song to jam to wherever. Produced by Paperboy, the beat is filled with hard electronic sounds & masterpieces.

