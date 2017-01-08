MUSIC: Nasty_C – Golden
Fresh from the huge success of his Bad Hair album, South African hip-hop yungin’ “Nasty C” comes through with yet another fire joint dubbed “Golden”.
According to Nasty_C, the song is unmastered. But, truth is, when it comes to Nasty, his fans careless cause his lyrics pierce’s through their mind easily.
What’s in my cup; I can’t just down it // What’s in the blunt; I can’t describe it.
Just like the title track, Nasty_C’s wave is ‘Golden‘!
Download, listen and enjoy the mp3 of ‘Golden‘ by Nasty C below.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Nasty_C – Golden appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG