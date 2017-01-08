MUSIC: Nasty_C – Golden

Fresh from the huge success of his Bad Hair album, South African hip-hop yungin’ “Nasty C” comes through with yet another fire joint dubbed “Golden”.

According to Nasty_C, the song is unmastered. But, truth is, when it comes to Nasty, his fans careless cause his lyrics pierce’s through their mind easily.

What’s in my cup; I can’t just down it // What’s in the blunt; I can’t describe it.

Just like the title track, Nasty_C’s wave is ‘Golden‘!

Download, listen and enjoy the mp3 of ‘Golden‘ by Nasty C below.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Nasty_C-Golden-unmastered.mp3

